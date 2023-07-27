True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as high as C$2.73. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 181,879 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.35. The company has a market cap of C$248.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.35.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

