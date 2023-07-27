Truist Financial Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $74.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

PDCE opened at $74.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $853,294 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

