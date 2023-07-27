Truist Financial Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $43.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $134,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

