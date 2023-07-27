Truist Financial Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $43.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.
Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of VNOM opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $134,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.
Viper Energy Partners Company Profile
