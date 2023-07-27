Truist Financial Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $29.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

RRC stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.