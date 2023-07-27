Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.28

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.28 and traded as low as $60.00. Truxton shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 156 shares.

Truxton Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $174.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28.

About Truxton

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.