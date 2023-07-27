UBS Group Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $335.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $346.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.35.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.83. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

