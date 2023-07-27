UBS Group Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $130.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.