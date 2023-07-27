Ultra Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $58.76 million and approximately $989,979.65 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,495.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00835236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00120305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030783 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17324974 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $948,313.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.