Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

NYSE UNP opened at $238.06 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

