Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.
UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
UNP opened at $238.06 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.64.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
