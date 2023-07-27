Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $262.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.64. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.