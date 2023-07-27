Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $285.00 at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

UNP stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.64. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

