Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $285.00 at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.
UNP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.
Union Pacific Price Performance
UNP stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.64. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.