United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CFO Sells $256,211.55 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

