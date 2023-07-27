United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $84.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UAL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

