Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Display Trading Up 1.6 %

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

