Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,164 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display stock opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

