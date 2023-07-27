Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Insider Andrew Hurst Acquires 833,333 Shares

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hurst acquired 833,333 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($10,685.13).
Upland Resources Stock Up 0.7 %
UPL stock opened at GBX 0.76 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37. Upland Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.53.
Upland Resources Company Profile
