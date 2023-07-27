Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the June 30th total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
VWOB stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2923 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
