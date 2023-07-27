Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the June 30th total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2923 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

