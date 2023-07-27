Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 100.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.