Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

