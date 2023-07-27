Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

