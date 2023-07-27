Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,164,000.

BATS ITA opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

