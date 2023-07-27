Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 735,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,519,000 after purchasing an additional 592,499 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 527,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 675,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,246,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

