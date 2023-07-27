Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

