Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,199 shares of company stock worth $86,272,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $110.64 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.