Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,607.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,410.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,426.71. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,172.00 and a 1-year high of $1,609.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

