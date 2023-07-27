Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.4 %

Veris Residential Company Profile

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

(Get Free Report

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.