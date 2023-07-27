Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,481,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $485,399,000 after acquiring an additional 907,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.