Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Financial Analysis

Vermilion Energy and Trillion Energy International are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 43.59% 25.51% 11.96% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Trillion Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $2.67 billion 0.83 $1.01 billion $6.37 2.13 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $32.44, indicating a potential upside of 139.44%.

Risk & Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,552 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

