Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.71 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 728,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,461 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.