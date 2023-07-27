Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.46 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $28,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

