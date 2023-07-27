Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.70 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,008 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

