Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.85 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,038,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $29,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

