Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,282 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $30,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

