Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.65 Million Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Paycor HCM worth $30,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after buying an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycor HCM

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.