Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.67 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Sanmina worth $30,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Motco bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

