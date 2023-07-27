Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.70 Million Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,207,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $32,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 46.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 179,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 91.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.6 %

PAYO stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $73,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,390,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,761 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.