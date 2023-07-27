Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,141 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $30,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE POR opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

