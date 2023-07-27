Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of DigitalOcean worth $29,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 686,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 398,812 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,606,034 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

