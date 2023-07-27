Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,828 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Commercial Metals worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,947 shares of company stock worth $6,603,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

