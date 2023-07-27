Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 726.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 187,935 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Comfort Systems USA worth $31,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $165.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.