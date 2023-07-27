Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 over the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

