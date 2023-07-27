Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $151.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $171.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

