Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 182,283 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,283 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

