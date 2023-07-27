Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 262,402 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 262,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Franklin Resources worth $31,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

