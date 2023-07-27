Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,045 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,045 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Matador Resources worth $32,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 100,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 110.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

