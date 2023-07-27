Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,320 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $30,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,311,000 after buying an additional 167,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.