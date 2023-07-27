Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,144 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Eastman Chemical worth $29,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after acquiring an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.6 %

EMN opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

