Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 880,739 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 880,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Synovus Financial worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

