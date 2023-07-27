Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $155,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $40,843,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.